Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Forgive me - Nii Noi Nortey returns to NPP

2016 NPP parliamentary candidate hopeful for Klottey Korle constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey

The 2016 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate hopeful for Klottey Korle constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has rendered an unqualified apology to the party, saying, his attitude might have contributed to their defeat in that electioneering season.



It would be recalled that Nii Noi won the 2016 parliamentary primaries but was subsequently disqualified to make way for the Pink Sheet Man (Lawyer Philip Addison) to context. Following the processes that led to his disqualification, Nii Noi left the party to go independent in the same constituency.



This gave the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Dr. Zenator Rawlings, extra advantage to win the seat because it was already occupied by an NDC Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashietey.



During the fund-raising and outdooring of 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle constituency, Mr. Nortey, who through the intervention of party executives has, rescind, his decision to quit the party rendered his apology, asking for pardon if their defeat in the election year was as a result of his moves and pledged to rally behind their elected candidate for 2020, Lawyer Prince Appiah Debrah to restore the seat, back to the NPP since 2004.



He is now the campaign director for Team Prince 2020 and has promised to do all it takes to secure victory for the Klottey Korle elephant family.



The candidate, Prince Appiah Debrah in his acceptance speech notes, a lot is in store for the constituents once he is voted to power and it will only take a new direction to get them what they deserve.



He hints the NPP has over 55% of total registered voters of the constituency and it will demand only hard work to add more to that in ensuring victory to do more for the people.





