Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Forgive NPP’s flaws because we the country at heart – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, NPP member

NPP Stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has asked Ghanaians to grow and discern between the doers which are the NPP and the propagandist, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



To him, the NDC has nothing to offer but just propaganda and creating lies to paint their opponents black.



Gabby who made this known in a post said Ghanaians should forgive the NPP with their few flaws because they have the country’s development at heart as compared to the NDC that is good at just peddling falsehood.



Below Is Gabby Asare Otchere Darko’s Statement:



What 2020 elections have shown us is that there’s, indeed, a limit (albeit, the dangerous kind) to relying on a preponderance of lies and propaganda to (1) excite your base and (2) sway swing voters to win elections. It is my hope that (1) as difficult as it usually is for an incumbent, the NPP will, nevertheless, be more methodical and repetitively assertive in bud-nipping and debunking NDC lies over the next 4 years and (2) that more and more Ghanaians have seen through the core NDC strategy of using lies as a ruthlessly effective emotive tool to dislocate the impact of real issues on the voter decision-making process.



If Ghana is to make real progress in the struggle to make progress then more and more Ghanaians should show, more and more, a greater discerning capacity when it comes to separating (1) non-doers, who use lies to hide their disabilities, from (2) actual doers, who mean well but as humans may be prone to the occasional forgivable hiccups.



There is form and there is substance. In order to form a formidable society, the intelligentsia (defined as that status class of educated people who engage in the complex mental labours of critiquing, guiding and leading in shaping the issues, culture and the quality and understanding of politics of society) must consciously put more value on substance than form. Which means, spending less time in nitpicking, and more time in picking society up. In short, let our matters be more on matters which matter when it comes to protecting, projecting and enhancing the lives of the people but in sustainable substance.



For, we can only move on and up if we commit more and more hearts, minds and hands to pushing and pulling society onwards. To this, I continue to pray and invite those who mean well or desire to mean well to join. Amen...

