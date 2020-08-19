Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Forget Mahama’s propaganda, 16 out of his health projects have been completed - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with John Dramani Mahama

Contrary to claims by former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, that projects he left behind have been abandoned by the current government, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the government has completed a number of such projects with others at completion state.



The Vice President made this known while speaking at a Town Hall meeting in Accra to create awareness on the government’s investment in infrastructure since it took over power in 2017 discounted the claims of the former President



Dr. Bawumia said in the health sector, the government has completed 16 out of 30 projects it came to meet wondering why the former President without verifying his facts go to town with unsubstantiated allegations.



He said the sixteen completed include polyclinic, District hospitals and others which are at various levels of completion.



“Contrary to propaganda, in addition to what we have done, we have also completed several health projects that we inherited from the previous government. Out of the 30 projects that we inherited from the previous government in the health sector, we have completed 16 of them including ten polyclinics, two district hospitals, there is also ongoing construction of another nine district hospitals.”

