Forestry Commission seeks National Chief Imam’s support for Green Project

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Chief Executive Office of the Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu to court his support for a successful implementation of the Green Ghana initiative.



The meeting formed part of stakeholders’ engagement to whip up support for the initiative to plant some five million trees across the country on June 11, 2021.



My Allotey said the project was to mobilize Ghanaians of all walks of life to help plant five million trees on that single day.



Four committees were set up, including finance committee, publicity committee, monitoring and logistics to ensure the goal was achieved.



Mr Allotey said members of the committee were drawn from the political divide to ensure that the project was non- partisan.



He said specific seedling allocations had been made to the various regions, adding that some six million seedlings would be made available for the exercise.



The Commission also identified spaces and organizations such as churches and mosques to achieve wider coverage.



On that day prominent personalities such as the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, the Otumfour and others will take part in planting the trees.



The Chief Executive Officer appealed to the Chief Imam to take part in the exercise and use his high office and influence to plant a tree and advocate for the project to succeed.



On his part, the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, pledged his unflinching support to the Green Ghana Initiative.



“I approve and support this project, I encourage all Muslims and non- Muslims to support this tree planting exercise,“ he said.



He reiterated the importance of coexistence for national cohesion.



“My expectations is to ensure that this government succeeds for the wellbeing of all Ghanaians.“



