Forestry Commission officials burn excavators and blame Prof Frimpong Boateng?

Although Professor Frimpong Boateng is no more in office as Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, a video has emerged with a young man making unfounded allegations against him.



The man popularly known as Ramzy is a known Lord Commey errand boy is stating emphatically that the former minister ordered the burning of the excavators in a forest some few days ago even when he is no longer a minister.



Also, the president was yet to constitute his cabinet, but the man in the video alleged that the former minister “who is a cabinet minister ordered the burning of the excavators”.



He went on demanding the investigation of the former minister over the allegations. He also asked the president to call the “minister to order and punish him for burning the excavators.



“Ghanaians watch and judge for yourselves. People have integrated and bought these excavators which are very expensive and yet Prof Frimpong Boateng has ordered for the excavators to be burnt. All these things are happening because of Prof Frimpong Boateng. The site belongs to the Koantwi Company; the Youngman further alleged.



He further accused the former minister of preventing Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency from doing his work.



As to what kind of work he was referring to, he failed to disclose.



Meanwhile, information gathered by this website indicates that Mr. Allotey, the CEO of the Forestry Commission and his men allegedly sent a group of Forestry Guards and Soldiers on an operation that apparently included burning of the excavators.



The Forestry officials drove in a Nissan pickup vehicle with registration numbers GV 7119, GV 1416, and GV 6919 to the site to have the excavators burnt.



The video of the gentleman who made the allegations against the renowned surgeon was recorded on 3rd February 2021; the website gathered.



It remains unclear why the gentleman would engage in an act to tarnish the image of Prof Frimpong Boateng and drag his name in the mud.



Some persons who have seen the video have called for a probe to expose the burning of the excavators.



