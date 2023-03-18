Forestry Commission impounds 26 illegal chainsaw machines, pump action guns

General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Forestry Commission in the Western North Region has impounded twenty-six (26) illegal chainsaw machines being operated by their operators day and night in forest reserves.



Eight (8) operators have also been arrested in the operation dubbed "Operation Arrest Chainsaw".



This according to the Western North branch of the Commission is an effort to ensure the protection and preservation of the forest reserves for the future generation.



Confirming the arrest to the media on Thursday, March 16, 2023, the Western North Regional Forestry Range Manager and Coordinator of the Forestry Commission who led the Rapid Team to embark on the operations, George Arthur said it was a special operation to arrest only chainsaw Machines operating illegally in the forest reserve.



According to the range Manager, chainsawing is the major threat to the reserve hence their decision to embark on the exercise against those illegal operators.



He said the Rapid team were divided into five groups and dispatched into the reserves where these illegal chainsawing goes on.



George Arthur indicated that after the arrest, 26 chainsaw machines, pump action guns with cartridges, two 'jacks' and other items were retrieved from the operators.



The Western North Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Stephen Asamoah Duah indicated that the 26 chainsaw machines were retrieved within 5 days and more of them were arrested at the night.



"The focus of our operations was to attack the source of illegal chainsawing rather than arresting the illegal operators on the roads," he told the Media.



He pledged the District Managers in the region will continue to hunt for those who engage in the forest illegally with different strategies.



Meanwhile, the Sefwi Wiawso Forest District Manager, Mr Raymond Obeng Boamah disclosed the Commission is doing its best but some residents in the Ahafo Region precisely Sankore are making their work very difficult for them.



The Rapid Response Team of the Western North Forestry Commission appealed to the authorities of the Commission to provide them with more logistics such as guns, vehicles, walkie-talkies among others so they can protect the forest Reserves effectively.



"These illegal Chainsaw Operators are very wicked and fully armed and we need to arm ourselves too otherwise any time they give a warning shot, it will scare you to go back, and in the process they will continue their activities to destroy the forest reserve. We are there to protect the reserves for the unborn generation and if we allow few people to cut all these trees including the small ones what signal are we sending to the future generation," he told the media.