Forestry Commission arrests 10 illegal miners at Anwiaso East forest reserve

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Rapid Response Unit of the Forestry Commission has carried out a targeted operation in the Anwiaso East Forest Reserve near Diaso in the Bibiani Forest District, Western North Region.



The operation which took place on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, aimed to tackle illegal mining activities that were causing environmental degradation in the reserve.



Illegal miners, equipped with heavy machinery, had reportedly entered the forest reserve, destroying the forest cover and contaminating water bodies with their operations.



These activities were allegedly backed by some political authorities in the district.



The Armed Unit of the Forestry Commission's Rapid Response Unit conducted a swift operation, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals involved in illegal mining.



The team further dismantled and rendered inoperable two excavators and two heavy-duty electrical plants found at the illegal mining site.



The Coordinator of the Rapid Response Unit at the Forestry Commission Headquarters issued a stern warning to all perpetrators engaged in such activities.



He emphasised the unit's commitment to combating illegal mining and protecting the country's forest reserves and water bodies.



“The unit is ever prepared to carry the fight to them in order to save the forest and water bodies,” Mr Darko-Akonor said.