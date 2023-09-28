Forensic probe on collapsed Ofankor building will be difficult – Engineering Council

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

The Engineering Council of Ghana has said conducting a detailed forensic investigations on the collapse three-storey building at Ofankor at the Ga North Municipality in Accra will be more challenging.



In a press release dated September 26, 2023 the Chairman for the Engineering Council explained that they are unable to conduct detailed investigation because the owners and caretakers had cleared and disposed of the entire debris away from the site.



“The Engineering Council through two of its collaborative agencies – National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service were first to visit the site to undertake an initial assessment.



“Since the building was in a walled compound, strict instructions were issued to the caretaker of the project to keep the place locked and nothing interfered with on the site until Monday when a technical team from the Engineering Council was to visit. Unfortunately, by the time the team got to the site on Monday, the owners and caretakers had cleared and disposed of the entire debris away from the site,” the chairman disclosed.



The chairman continued: “It must be stated that with the current situation, detailed forensic investigations on the collapse will be more challenging.”



