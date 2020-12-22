Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Forensic audit can’t change presidential results - Captain Effah Dartey advises NDC

Former MP for Berekum constituency, Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah Dartey

The call for forensic auditing by former President John Dramani Mahama to look into the results of the presidential election to clear every doubt about the declared results by the Electoral Commission will still not change anything according to a private legal practitioner.



According to Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey, the only authority mandated by law to change results of a presidential election is the Supreme Court.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) entreated former President John Dramani Mahama to privately finance a forensic audit and get the evidence to go to the Supreme Court to seek redress of the 2020 presidential election results.



“The law governing the election says that if the EC declares election results and you have any disagreement with the declaration, the only authority to change the results is the court and not any forensic auditing,” he stated.



“If you want, you can privately finance your forensic audit and get evidence and use that evidence to go to the Supreme Court, because even if forensic audit comes to examine the results and declares that the NDC’s John Mahama has won more than Nana Addo, that declaration cannot be implemented because the forensic is not the court,” he entreated.



He, however, charged the NDC members who are vandalising properties as they protest against the Presidential Election results to be patience and rather gather their evidence with facts and figures that show that John Mahama has won to the Supreme Court.



“ . . if they have evidence that John Mahama has won, they should go to the Supreme Court with their facts and figures and let the Supreme Court declare the results so that all Ghanaians will get understanding of the matter,” he charged.



“If you burn tyres on the streets, march to the EC office and also go to party offices to vandalise properties, it will not solve the problem. The problem can only be solved at and by the Supreme Court,” he advised.









