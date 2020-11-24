Regional News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Foreman found dead in classroom near construction site

Abotsi Clinton was found dead in one of the classrooms of AME Zion school at Akim-Asuboa

A foreman supervising the construction of a classroom block at Akyem Asuboa in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern region has been found dead in a classroom near the Construction site.



The almost decomposing body of the deceased has been retrieved and deposited at the Akyem Oda Government Hospital Morgue by a joint team of Police, officials of NADMO, and Environmental health officers.



“The man by name Mr Abotsi Clinton was found dead in one of the classrooms of AME Zion school at Akim-Asuboa. The classroom was locked, the headteacher of the school brought us a spare key but couldn’t open it so we called in a carpenter who broke the door. The said man was the foreman building a new school block for the school. At the scene were NADMO, Police, and Environmental Health officers. An investigation is still ongoing to find the cause of his death” an official of the National Disaster Management Organization Mark Gyamebi told Kasapa News.



According to residents, the man was only seen in the area on Friday.



The cause of death is under investigation by the Police.

