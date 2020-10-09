General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Foreign Ministry cautions against fake Passport Office Facebook account

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey,Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned the general public against an existing fake Facebook account bearing the name of Passport Office Ghana.



According to the Ministry, the Facebook account created on 5th September 2020 with over six thousand (6000) followers and a Whatsapp number 0266351611 by one John Amponsah is fake.



“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the there is an existing Facebook account which was created on 5th September 2020, bearing the name Passport Office Ghana, with six thousand and seventy-four (6074) followers and a Whatsapp number 0266351611, with one John Amponsah inviting the general public to secure a Ghanaian passport in less than a week at an affordable price.



“Also on the page is a picture purported to be the said John Amponsah with unauthorized copied information of the Ministry, orchestrated to dupe unsuspecting members of the public, in Ghana and abroad”, the Ministry issued a disclaimer on Thursday.



The Ministry has therefore advised the public against dealing with the said account and to resist attempts by miscreants who seek to dupe them by soliciting funds to process a Ghanaian passport.



Meanwhile, the Ministry has asked all qualified persons intending to obtain a Ghanaian passport to visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration via mfa.gov.gh or the Passport Office at passport.mfa.gov.gh and follow the instructions to apply for a passport.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.