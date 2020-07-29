General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Forced leave directive an 'infringement on A-G's independence' – African A-Gs to Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

AFROSAI-E, which is a regional organisation of Auditors-General from 26 English-speaking supreme audit institutions (SAIs), has written to President Nana Akufo-Addo to consider the adverse impact his forced 167-day leave directive to Ghana’s Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo risks having on good governance.



“I write to you on behalf of the Auditors-General of AFROSAI-E, to express our concern on hearing that the current Auditor-General of Ghana, Mr Daniel Domelevo, was compelled by the Office of the President, to go on immediate leave”, the letter said.



“We are deeply concerned about the grave repercussions of the infringement on the independence of the Auditor-General of Ghana”, the letter said, adding: “Effective SAIs enshrine principles of good governance and make a difference in the lives of citizens by contributing to accountability, transparency, integrity, staying relevant and leading by example”.



“To deliver these value and benefits, a SAI needs an enabling and conducive institutional framework. This includes independence as a primary requirement. We believe that since its establishment, SAI Ghana has made effective strides to institutionalised these values”.



Read the full letter below:



Mr. Nana Bediatuo Asante



Executive Secretary to the President



Office of the President



Jubilee House Accra



[email protected]



28July 2020



Dear Mr Asante,



AFROSAI-E CONCERNS REGARDING INDEPENDENCE OF THE AUDITOR-GENERAL OF GHANA



I write to you with great appreciation for the ongoing efforts of the Office of the President to implement principles of good governance in Ghana.



Ghana is a founding member of AFROSAI-E, which is a regional organisation with the Auditors-General from 26 English-speaking supreme audit institutions (SAIs) as members.



I write to you on behalf of the Auditors-General of AFROSAI-E, to express our concern on hearing that the current Auditor-General of Ghana, Mr Daniel Domelevo, was compelled by the Office of the President, to go on immediate leave.



We are deeply concerned about the grave repercussions of the infringement on the independence of the Auditor-General of Ghana. Effective SAIs enshrine principles of good governance and make a difference in the lives of citizens by contributing to accountability, transparency, integrity, staying relevant and leading by example.



To deliver these value and benefits, a SAI needs an enabling and conducive institutional framework. This includes independence as a primary requirement. We believe that since its establishment, SAI Ghana has made effective strides to institutionalised these values.



The United Nations General Assembly resolution A/66/209, recognises that supreme audit institutions {SAIs) can accomplish their tasks objectively and effectively only if they—the organisation, its members and officials—are independent of the audited entity and are protected against outside influence.



The resolution further encourages member states to continue to apply, in a manner consistent with their national institutional structures, the SAI independence principles let out in the Lima Declaration of Guidelines on Auditing Precepts of 1977 and the Mexico Declaration on Supreme Audit Institutions Independence of 2007.



Enclosed with this letter, is a copy of the UN Resolution A/66/209.



On behalf of the Auditors-General, we appeal to your Office to consider the ramifications that these actions will have on the effectiveness of the SAI and good governance in Ghana.



Especially now, with the severe global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, strong national institutions that work for the betterment of the public service are essential. We rely on your esteemed understanding regarding this matter.



Yours sincerely



Meanwhile, Mr Domelevo was prevented from accessing his office when he went there on Tuesday for a document.



The locks to his office have been changed.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.