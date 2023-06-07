For our own sanity, something must be done to regulate churches in Ghana - Dr Randy Abbey

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Television Host, Dr Randy Abbey, has raised concerns about the need for effective regulation of churches in Ghana to preserve sanity within the religious landscape.



He made these comments while speaking on his show Good Morning Ghana.



His comments come on the back of the recent saga between the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International and the traditional leaders of Nogopko, which has sparked public outrage.



Dr Abbey emphasized the need to regulate the operations of these religious bodies to protect the sanity of society.



"I think anytime that some issues of regulation or something come up, people take it wrongly. But I will always like the Charity Commission in the UK which deals with churches, NGOs and people who engage in charity work and all that and there are clear regulations. Because it appears up to this point the issue of peer regulation is not working as far as religion in Ghana is concerned especially those who operate in the Christian space. And for our own sanity something must happen, something closer to the Charity’s Commission," he said.



In expressing his viewpoint, Dr Abbey highlighted the apparent shortcomings of the current system of self-regulation, particularly within the Christian sector of Ghana.



He thus advocated for a regulatory body a sought to regulate the religious bodies.



“Because yes, the established churches have been doing their bit but I think that every morning we wake up to some new church-related something. And some of the things we see and we hear are troubling,” he added.





