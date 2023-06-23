For Assin North development, elect Charles Opoku as MP - Kwabena Frimpong appeals to voters

Politics of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The Deputy Director of Protocols of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Kwabena Frimpong, is urging voters in the Assin-North constituency of the Central Region to vote massively for Charles Opoku in the by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



According to him, the NDC has nothing to offer them, hence the need for the NPP to reclaim the seat.



He touted the achievements of the NPP and reminded the constituents of the projects they would miss if they voted for the NDC’s candidate again.



He also urged the constituents to avoid complacency and go out in their numbers to vote massively for the NPP's candidate in order to ensure a resounding victory.



“Vote for the NPP’s candidate to go to parliament to bring development to the constituency."



According to him, Mr. Charles Opoku deserves to do the job. He’s number one on the ballot paper; place your thumb where you see him; we don’t want any deceptive candidate.”



He revealed that the Assin North seat is traditionally an NPP seat, and there is no argument about that.



This is a result of the battle for the seat between the two main political parties, the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Political party bigwigs from both parties have intensified efforts in their bid to ensure their candidate wins the seat.



Assin North By-election Processes



Processes are far advanced for the conduct of the Assin North bye-election in the Central Region set for June 27, 2023.



Four parliamentary candidates have filed their nomination forms to contest the race.



They comprise two men and two women.



Balloting has also concluded with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku picking the first slot.



A candidate on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Sefanu Bernice Enyonam, picked second, while the National Democratic Congress’ James Gyakye Quayson picked third.



An independent candidate, Abaidoo Agartha, is the fourth person on the ballot sheet.



The various candidates have currently intensified their campaigns in various communities.



Background



The by-election has become necessary after a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court unanimously declared unconstitutional the election of Mr. Quayson as MP in 2020.



“Parliament is ordered to expunge the name of first defendant (James Gyakye Quayson) as Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency,” the court ruled.



The court held that the whole process leading to the election of Mr. Quayson—filing of nomination forms, election itself and swearing-in, were all in violation of Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution, which bars a person with dual citizenship from contesting as an MP.



It was the considered view of the court that as of the time Mr. Quayson filed his nomination forms in October 2020 to contest for the Assin North seat, he had not renounced his Canadian citizenship and, therefore, was not qualified per Article 94(2)(a) of the Constitution.



In view of that, the court further held that the Electoral Commission (EC) also violated Article 94(2)(a) of the Constitution when it permitted Mr. Quayson to contest the election.



“Upon the true and proper interpretation of Article 94(2)(a), the decision of second defendant [Electoral Commission] to permit the first defendant [James Gyakye Quayson] to contest the parliamentary election of Assin North when the first defendant had not shown evidence of the cancellation of his citizenship of Canada is an act which is inconsistent with and violates Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution,” the court held.



Consequently, the court declared that the election of Mr. Quayson as well as his swearing-in as an MP was unconstitutional, null, void, and of no legal effect.