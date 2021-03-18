Politics of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ebo Safo, contributor

Footsoldiers deserve appointment too - NPP Ashanti Region appeals to Akufo-Addo again

Ashanti Region NPP footsoldiers have released a press statement appealing once again to President Akufo-Addo to seriously consider some influential and hardworking party faithfuls from the region for appointment.



According to the press release, NPP won 2020 general elections due to the sacrifices and hardwork of party footsoldiers in Ashanti Region and therefore it is only befitting that certain key members from the region's grassroot politics are given appointments in government.



The group is also convinced that by appointing these qualified and deserving party footsoldiers, grassroot politics in the region will be better resourced and strategically positioned to 'Break the 8' and ensure victory for the party in 2024.



The group is of the view that any attempt by the presidency to ignore this passionate appeal of appointing these qualified and committed young leaders from Ashanti Region in government will have grave consequences on the party and can affect NPP's chances of winning 2024 general elections.



PRESS RELEASE



REMINDER: ASHANTI REGION HAS QUALIFIED AND DESERVING FOOTSOLDIERS FOR APPOINTMENTS TOO



Date: 17th March, 2021



1. Justin Kodua Frimpong 2. Dennis Kwakwa 3. Micheal Essel-Mills 4. Keskine Owusu Poku 5. Lily Appiah 6. Nelson Owusu-Ansah 7. Clement Opoku Gyamfi 8. Victor Osei-Poku 9. Ohemeng Ian-Moore 10. Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh 11. Kabore Awudu Moro 12. Raphael Sarfo Patrick 13. Yaw Opoku Mensah 14. Richard Boadi Soadwa 15. Saalim Mansuru Bamba 16. George Adjei 17. Jimmy Boachie-Ansah



As we work towards 2024, one fundamental question every patriot is asking is "how do we keep our base in our stronhold active and vibrant to break the 8?" As footsoldiers, we provide this simple answer: "Resource qualified (academic and professional) and deserving footsoldiers and they will resource the base.



To resource the Ashanti grassroot base and energize the field soldiers of the NPP to BREAK THE 8 in 2024, like it has been widely circulated, the Ashanti Footsoldiers, with one united voice, as a humble reminder, wishes once again to respectfully bring to the notice of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that Ashanti Region has qualified and deserving footsoldiers who are qualified academically and professionally to serve in CEO, Deputy CEO, and MMDCE portfolios.



It must be unequivocally stated without contest that the above mentioned qualified and deserving footsoldiers and many others from Ashanti Region collectively worked to deliver the about 1.79M votes and, the 1.2M difference between the NPP and the NDC in Ashanti Region that canceled the votes difference in about 9 different regions. This obviously is a phenomenal results that cannot just pass without according reward to the Footsoldiers that made it happen.



We duly acknowledge the work of all NPP grassroot in the Region but these gallant soldiers above have demonstrated distinguished kind-hearted leadership and are the ones the grassroot could fall on in the worst of times. Their doors have always been widely opened to every grassroot, pick every call and if they miss them they return same and also reply the messages of the grassroot at all times.



We are therefore humbly appealing to President Akufo-Addo that with these exemplary youth leaders from Ashanti Region in appointive positions, the BREAK THE 8 agenda will be well fought and victory delivered.



We will end by thanking the President that he has heard the humble call of the Ashanti Grassroot because we know he knows that Ashanti Region has Competent, Qualified and Deserving Footsoldiers too.



Thank you Mr. President



Signed



Cc: •Office of the President •Office of the Vice President •Office of the Chief of Staff •National Executives(NPP) •Ashanti Regional Executives(NPP) •All Mainstream Media Outlets •All Online Media Outlets



For further details and subsequent interviews the media can contact:



1. Nana Kwadwo Boakye(Member, Ashanti Footsoldiers) Contact: 0240293262



2. Ampong(Member, Ashanti Footsoldiers) Contact: 0246838716



3. Parpsy(Member, Ashanti Footsoldiers) Contact: 0545657588



3. Kyei(Member, Ashanti Footsoldiers) Contact: 0246080960







