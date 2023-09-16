Footage of 14th Anniversary celebration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's prison release resurfaces

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

In a remarkable historical rediscovery, footage capturing the 14th-anniversary celebration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's release from prison has emerged, shedding new light on Ghana's struggle for independence.



Dr. Nkrumah was initially sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in anti-colonial activities in the Gold Coast (now Ghana). However, he served approximately one year of this sentence, from February 1950 to February 1951, before being released. On February 12, 1951, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was released.



Though not originally intended to be a grand event, news of Nkrumah's impending freedom had spread far and wide and jubilant crowds gathered in front of the James Fort prison in Accra to celebrate his release.



Following his release, he went on to establish the Convention People's Party (CPP). Years of unwavering dedication culminated in Ghana's independence in 1957, marking a historic milestone as the first African country south of the Sahara to attain such autonomy.



His release from prison led to annual celebrations in front of the James Fort prison for decades, pulling almost the same number of people who had thronged that same location during the initial release.



A video made available through the Ghana Facts and History Twitter page offers a glimpse into the past.



The video dated February 12, 1965, shows the 14-year anniversary of the release. A massive crowd could be seen singing patriotic songs, clad in white as they commemorated the historic event that happened 14 years earlier.



The footage serves as a testament to the widespread support and admiration that Dr. Nkrumah had garnered. The footage also showcases a significant chapter in Ghana's history and underscores the enduring legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his pivotal role in shaping the nation's destiny.



