Food vendors using water contaminated by illegal galamsey activities to cook – GWCL

Health News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Communications Manager of Ghana Water Limited (GWL) for the Western and Central Regions has revealed that food vendors are using water contaminated by illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, to cook for the public.



Nana Yaw Barima Barnieh has, therefore, challenged Ghanaians to take the fight against galamsey seriously.



He explained that the company had to reduce water production by 30% due to galamsey.



This he stressed should be of great concern to Ghanaians.



The GWCL has reduced its production at the Sekyerehemang Headworks by 30 per cent due to galamsey activities along the banks of the river Pra.



According to the company, it was prepared to supplement its production with supplies from the Bremsu Headworks.



“This is a wake-up call for all Ghanaians. In fact, the galamsey operations affect everybody including the illegal miners themselves because of the bad quality water some people are harnessing it and using it to prepare food for people to buy unknown to all of us,” he stated.