Food vendor grabbed for fondling minor’s penis

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: GNA

A 25-year-old food vendor has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly fondling the penis of a 14 year old boy at Korle-Gonno in Accra.



Charged with indecent assault, Isaac Opare Addo pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann admitted Addo to bail in the sum of GH¢ 60,000 with three sureties. One of the sureties, the Court said, should be a public servant earning not less than GH¢ 2, 000.



Prosecution was ordered to file their disclosures and other documents they intended to rely on and serve same on accused and his lawyer.



The matter has been adjourned to April 20.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is the father of the victim.



The victim and father as well as the accused reside at Korle-Gonno. Adoo usually send the victim on errands. On February 13, this year, at about 6:00 pm the victim visited his aunt who also resides in the same vicinity.



On arriving at his aunt’s place, he was given some food to eat. After eating, prosecution said the victim went behind the house to wash his hands and accused saw him.



Prosecution said accused asked the victim to open his door and as soon as the victim obliged, Accused forced the victim into his room, pulled his shorts down and began pulling and fondling the victim’s penis.



The prosecutor said a witness who saw the act through Addo’s window, shouted out victim’s name.



Accused opened his door and asked the victim to go out.



Prosecution said the victim reported the incident to his aunt and a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Mamprobi and accused was arrested.



