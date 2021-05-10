Food and Drugs Authority disposes cartons of energy drinks at Bole

Regional News of Monday, 10 May 2021

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) have properly and safely disposed about a hundred (100) cartons of expired ginger energy drink that were disposed at a dumping site by an unknown person on the outskirts of Bole town.



According to the Northern, Savannah and the North-east Regional director of the Food and Drugs Board Authority Mr Martin Kusi, the officials FDA stormed Bole and supervised the safe disposal activity with the assistance of the zoomlion and the environmental health department of the Bole District Assembly.



Mr Kusi also cautioned all retailers and distributors of Food and Drugs products sold to customers to be safe for consumption.



He said; “Is your responsibility as a retailer or consumer to make sure that all the products you offer to the general public for sale should be in good condition and not dented, and must be in wholesale and not expired”.



Mr Kusi further said it is an offence by law distribute to dump or offer for sale products that have expired and also a serious offence to just dump expired products at a dumping site without proper safe disposal.



He said it is punishable by law when caught and can lead to imprisonment or payment of fines or both.



