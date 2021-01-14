Politics of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Fomena MP will lose Speakership if he elects to be an NPP MP – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

NPP Caucus leader in Parliament, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has established that Fomena MP, Lawrence Asiamah will lose his position as the 2nd Deputy Speaker in Parliament if he intends to become an NPP MP.



He explained that the constitution does not permit two Deputy Speakers belonging to the same party.



This is because the First Deputy Speaker of the Eighth Parliament, Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu, forms a member of the NPP.



According to Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a by-election will be required if the Second Deputy Speaker makes such a decision adding that it amounts to cross-carpeting.



“If he elects to be an MP on the ticket of the NPP, it will amount to carpet crossing and that will result in a by-election. If he succeeds, he cannot be a deputy speaker because the constitution provides that the two deputy speakers should not come from the same party. In that case, he will lose his Speakership,” he stated during a press conference in Accra.



Meanwhile, the independent Candidate has formally written to the Speaker of Parliament to notify him of his decision to align with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus.



“I Andrew Asiamah Amoako, an Independent Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, and now 2nd Deputy Speaker for same Parliament do hereby declare that I shall, for the purpose of transacting business in the house associate with the NPP Caucus in the Eighth Parliament. He stated in the letter.



It is believed that this letter from Andrews Asiamah will help decide who sits where in Parliament.







