Politics of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Fomena MP’s seat will be vacant if he joins NPP - Dafeamekpor

NDC MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

NDC MP for South Dayi Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor is quizzing the fate of Parliament should the Independent candidate Andrew Asiamah Amoako decides to switch and do business with the NDC in the near future.



The second deputy speaker in a letter dated January 13 wrote “I Andrew Asiamah Amoako an independent MP for Fomena constituency and now the second deputy speaker for the same Parliament do hereby declare that I shall for purposes of transacting business in the house, associate with the NPP caucus in the 8th Parliament.”



The NPP has since the development claimed to have the majority in Parliament.



Today January 16, NDC MPs reported in Parliament at 4 am to sit at the right side of the speaker in the chambers.



The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has called on the Speaker of Parliament to declare the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the majority side in the eighth Parliament.



According to Mr. Afenyo-Markin, the NPP side together with the independent Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah who has indicated his willingness to sit with the NPP constitute the majority in Ghana.



In a response to Effutu MP Afento Markin on the majority-minority debate in Parliament, Mr. Defeamekpor noted that in politics, the definition of the word party excludes an individual.



According to him, an individual cannot be considered a “party” and vice versa.



He quizzed “the question we must ask the NPP then is what happens if Hon. Asiamah changes his mind a month after and decides to do business with the NDC Caucus? Will that make the NDC the majority? Will that mean that the NPP will vacate their seats on the right side of the speaker for the NDC as they are seeking today?”