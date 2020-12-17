Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Fomena MP’s disqualification was totally rubbish - Amoako Tuffour

Fomena MP, Lawyer Andrew Asiamah

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Amoako Tuffour says it was totally rubbish for the party to have disqualified disgruntled party persons who contested as independent candidates in the 2020 general elections.



In his view, the disqualification of candidates affected the party badly since supporters of these individuals punished the party in the elections.



The elder of the party speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm disclosed the party was expecting to lose some seats but not in the magnitude it happened.



He explained that the decision taken by the party to sacking these individuals caused them a lot in the elections.



This he lamented led to the ‘skirt and blouse’ we saw in the polls because the party did not manage the situation well.



Using the Fomena MP as an example, he slammed the executives of the party saying they did not manage the issue well.



He said the national executives cannot take certain decisions into their own hands without examining the effects.



“If you tell me that a party member has contested as an independent candidate, what power did you have to dismiss him. Other persons had gone independent and were not sacked and so why be selective? You don’t have to annoy the system.”



Meanwhile, he has stated that the party will examine the factors that caused them to lose several seats but the party has a president in position and strong opposition to working with, in the benefit of the country.



He said the elections have revealed that Ghanaians want the parties to work together to develop the country.



He stressed the need for every government to practice all-inclusive government by appointing competent persons from the other political parties to manage the country.

