Fomena MP-elect avoiding my calls – NPP Candidate

Fomena MP, Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Asamoah

The defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Fomena Constituency in the just-ended elections, Phillip Ofori Asante, says several attempts to congratulate the independent Parliamentary Candidate has proven futile.



He expressed disappointment, explaining that Andrew Asiamah Amoako has been avoiding his calls after he was pronounced winner of Monday’s elections.



Philip Ofori Asante went into the Fomena parliamentary polls, which was flagged one of the firece competitions as a result of the expulsion of the incumbent MP Andrew Asiamah Amoako from Parliament and his party for going independent candidate. He eventually won with a 2,007-vote margin.



The defeated NPP candidate, who was tipped by most people to win the polls, managed to chalk some 10,798 representing 40.95 percent.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show dubbed ‘Wonsom’, Mr Ofori Asante told host Kofi Asante Ennin that he has “been trying hard to call Asiamah and congratulate him for retaining the parliamentary seat but he’s not been picking my calls neither does he return my calls”.



“We are all one people and I don’t know why he has been avoiding my calls.”



The Fomena representative is now a hot cake going into Ghana’s 8th Parliament as he will decide which party takes up the majority seats in House.



The results of the parliamentary polls, as given by the EC so far, puts the NPP slightly ahead of the NDC but many believe it will be tie – 137 apiece.



Therefore, the Fomena MP-elect as it stands holds the bargaining chip.

