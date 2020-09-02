General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: GNA

'Follow developmental projects with keen interest' - NCCE

File photo

Mr Francis Cobbah, New Juaben South Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged community members in the Nyamekrom District to follow developmental projects with keen interest.



He said whenever community members followed developmental projects and policies with keen interest, they owned the projects and actively involve themselves in the development process and ensure that the pressing needs in the area were met.



He said this at a social auditing forum organised by the NCCE, under its flagship Anti-corruption, Rule of Law and Accountability Programme (ARAP), aimed at promoting community ownership of developmental projects and policies.



Mr Cobbah observed that the trend where community members paid less attention to the progress of developmental projects, made transparency and accountability difficult to achieve and urged citizens to get involved to be able to demand accountability from duty bearers.



He reminded the community of the coronavirus disease and said that although government had eased restrictions, people were still getting infected and therefore they should continue to adhere to the safety protocols to prevent its spread.



In line with the measures to promote community ownership of developmental projects and policies, the NCCE together with the community members formed an eight-member Social Audit Committee to implement and monitor ongoing projects in the community.



The Committee members are Nana Oburgya Asante, Bosomuruhene of the New Juaben Traditional Council, Mr Bismark Ohene, Unit Committee Chair, Mr Enoch Boahene, teacher, Madam Comfort Osafo, trader, and Madam Faustina Offeibea, a retired nurse.



Mr Kingsley Twenefour, Mr Odame and Madam Esther Duah Oyinka were also elected by the community and tasked to ensure the pressing needs which were the construction of the road, police station and market were realised.



Mr Enoch Boahene, who was selected as the head of the Committee, thanked the NCCE and community members for the opportunity, and pledged to work with the Committee to ensure that all community projects were completed.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.