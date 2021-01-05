General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Follow Akufo-Addo's inauguration on TV if you are not invited – Committee to Ghanaians

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The public has been advised to stay away from the precincts of Parliament House where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to be sworn in for a second term of office on Thursday, 7 January 2020.



The event, according to the Inauguration Committee, is strictly by invitation.



The team, at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, 5 January 2021, explained that the decision was taken in consultation with Parliament, taking into consideration the Coronavirus pandemic.



Chair of the inauguration sub-committee, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, indicated that so far, 12 heads of state have confirmed their participation.



The ceremony is expected to commence at 11 am.



Invited guests, apart from Heads of State, will be expected to be seated by 9.45 am.



Ms. Botchwey said: “Twelve Heads of State and Government have so far confirmed their participation for the Swearing-in Ceremony. More confirmations are expected as the date draw close. Other foreign dignitaries have also confirmed their participation."



“The Foreign dignitaries attending the Inauguration ceremony will have the appropriate courtesies extended to them in line with standard protocol. Arrangements for possible courtesy calls and bilateral meetings have also been catered for. I should mention in that regard that the relevant information pertaining to the specific protocol/courtesies have been communicated to the respective diplomatic missions here in Accra.”



Additionally, she noted that a welcome desk will be set up at the Airport (Terminal Three) which will be manned by designated Protocol/Liaison/Security officers to facilitate the smooth participation of the various delegations in the ceremony.



The Foreign Minister further noted that the committee has been minded by the COVID-19 protocol of social distancing, which will be adhered to.



As part of the protocol guidelines drawn up for the ceremony, visiting delegations will be required to provide a negative 72-hour PCR test before they are admitted into the country.



Participants in the ceremony will be required to keep their face masks on at all times.



She disclosed that “the need to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols informed the number of persons which will be accredited to participate in the ceremony."



“The committee understands the huge public interest in the ceremony but increasing the numbers will be simply disregarding the COVID-19 protocols, with its attendant dire consequences for the health and safety of everybody."



“I will, therefore, wish to plead with the members of the public to follow the ceremony from the comfort of their homes as it will be broadcast live on all major television and radio stations.”

