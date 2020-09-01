Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Foklex Awards: Kwadwo Dickson wins Best Male Newscaster in Greater Accra Region

News anchor, Kwadwo Dickson

The General Manager for Angel 102.9fm who also doubles as a news anchor, Kwadwo Dickson, has been adjudged the best male newscaster in the Greater Accra Region.



The news anchor who is the main anchor for the afternoon news of the station was recognized at the Foklex Media Awards held in Accra on Saturday, 29 August, 2020.



‘Efiewura’ as he is affectionately called has taken news reading to a different level since he joined Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).



The afternoon news of the station is the most listened to news in the capital at midday.



He has carved a niche for himself and has proven to the whole world that he is the best when it comes to news reading.



Other presenters of the ABN brand which won awards are:



Female Newscaster of The Year 2019/2020(Akan) – Obaasima Serwaa Akoto – Angel 102.9 FM



Best Morning Show Host of The Year (Greater Accra) 2019-2020 – Captain Smart – Angel 102.9FM



Entertainment Show Host of The Year (Eastern Region) 2019-2020 – Action DJ – Taste 90.9 FM



Morning Show Host Of the Year (Central Region) 2019-2020 – Shaq B – Darling FM



Reporter of the Year 2019-2020 (Ashanti Region) – Osei Kwadwo – Pure FM



Entertainment Program Host Of The Year (Central Region) – 2019-2020 –Candy Man- Darling FM



Drive Time Presenter of The Year (BONO, BONO EAST & AHAFO REGIONS)





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.