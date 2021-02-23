General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Foh-Amoaning being supported by killers of black people, racists - LGBTQI Group

Legal practitioner, Moses Foh-Amoaning

The Executive Director of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI), Alex Donkor has described Mr. Foh-Amoaning as a divisive man.



He said the lawyer is working with an organisation in America that is not only against the LGBTQI community but the black race, Christians, and Muslims.



He alleged that the main aim of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values is not just to fight the LGBT community but to destroy families.



"Foh-Amoaning’s is aligned with the American Far Right Christian Group, those groups we call KK, these are very divisive groups in America. The same group that hate LGBT persons, they hate Muslims, they hate Black people, they are the same people that gunned down Black people These are the same people who support Foh-Amoaning. But because he is championing the LGBT agenda, we have not bothered to investigate him.”



"I want to put on record that this is the group supporting him. They destroy families and destroy lives. And that is the same hate he [Moses] is pushing in Ghana. He is doing this to the LGBT, tomorrow he will bring it on tribes and groups that he feels should not exist. It is a stranger they are using. They are ready to divide people. If that is what we want, then that is dangerous.”



He explained that the space created was to provide para-legal services to community members who have been assaulted and attacked.



He said some police officers are unwilling to deal with cases of assault of community members hence the facility was established to deal with such issues as well as offer medical support to persons who identify as LGBTQI.



Some health facilities he lamented treat members as outcast and discriminate against them when they seek medical care.