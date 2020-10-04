Regional News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: Hillarius Ayidzoe, Contributor

Fodome Traditional Area installs new 'Omankrado' after fifteen years of vacant stool

Togbe Gbornugbe II, Omankrado of Fodome Traditional Area

The people of Fodome in the Hohoe Municipality have breathed a sigh of relief as the kingmakers of the Taxoe Clan in Fodome Helu presented a new Togbega Gbedegbleme for installation in pursuance of the Chieftaincy Act 759 of 2008, Section (62), Subsection (2) of Ghana, by the customs and traditions of Fodome Traditional Area.



For the past fifteen years, the stool has remained vacant after the demise of the Senior Omankrado of Fodome Traditional Area, Togbe Akuamoah II in 2005.



The outdooring of the new Omankrado, Togbe Gbornugbe II, took place in a grand ceremony at Fodome Helu on Thursday, September 10, 2020, amidst a display of joy and cultural elegance.



Before his enstoolment, Togbe Gbornugbe II, known in private life as Mr Gbornugbe Denis Komla is an entrepreeur who deals in pharmaceuticals.



Togbe Gbornugbe II also becomes the right-hand chief to Togbega Gbedegbleme, the Paramount Chief of Fodome Traditional Area, and acts as the senior attorney for all citizens and strangers who had any dealing with the paramount chief.





The ritual embodiment of his titled office makes him the custodian of all laydown customs and rituals that pertain to Fodome on behalf of the paramount chief.



Delivering his inaugural speech, Togbe Gbornugbe II affirmed his readiness to unite all chiefs in his clan.



He also appreciated the chiefs, queen mothers, elders and all well-meaning individuals for showing support to him during his enstoolment.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.