Regional News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: GNA

Fodome, Gbledi and Wli traditional areas condemn secessionist activities

The separatist group attacked some parts of the Volta Region

Three traditional areas in the Hohoe Municipality have dissociated themselves from the recent separatist activities of the secessionists group in the Volta region.



The areas, Fodome, Gbledi and Wli traditional authorities have condemned the behaviour of the group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation, an offshoot of Western Togoland Restoration Front, seeking independence of parts of the region.



They said the activities undermined the peace and freedom enjoyed in the region and the nation as a whole adding that they had no association with the group nor supported their atrocious acts.



Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, Paramount Chief of the Fodome Traditional Area, in a speech read on his behalf by Togbe Digirigi I, Omankrado of Fodome Agbesia, said the Area had not endorsed the acts by the group and urged its citizens to avoid such group to ensure peace in the area adding that the area was not ready to come to the defence of any culprit.



“Just as I stated last year when I was hosted at the Jubilee House by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I want to reiterate my stance that I have no support for secessionist activities in my traditional area. And no portion of Fodome Traditional Area will be allowed to be used for any subversive activities against the state. The people of the area will co-operate fully with the government and security agencies in arresting any such deviants for peace and sanity to prevail.”



Togbega Akpatsa expressed gratitude to the Government for its developmental projects in the area especially the establishment of the campus of the School of Public Health, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).



Togbega Homatekpor V, Paramount Chief of Gbledi Traditional Area, said the attack by the separatist group on the state security and State Transport Corporation buses was not far from a terrorist attack.



He distanced the traditional area from the group and their activities which he described as barbaric and had the tendency to destabilise the democracy of the nation.



The paramount Chief believed the miscreants could be far from the destruction scene and appealed to Ghanaians to provide information for their arrest.



Togbega Lo I, Paramount Chief of Wli Traditional Area, speaking through Togbe Sonyi, his Warlord said the "Chiefs and people do not accept nor approve of the actions of this group and its affiliates and completely distanced ourselves from them."



"It is our hope that the authorities will take the appropriate steps to deal with those involved in these criminal acts in order to safeguard the peace and unity of our beloved region and country."









