Focus on self-development, our educational system dysfunctional – Annan Forson to Ghanaians

Ace broadcaster, Tommy Annan Forson

Ace broadcaster, Tommy Annan Forson has advised the general public to focus on personal development, aside from the 'classroom-style' education.



He told Docta Kay on Accra FM's drive-time show, Nkran Kwanso that education, in all forms, is very important and has no end.



In view of this, students must set personal goals aimed at increasing themselves in knowledge



Citing his personal experience, he said: “All the good English that I speak, in my broadcasting career, in whatever it is, were, let's say 70 percent self-taught because of my first book in the Bible. My second book was the dictionary. I still use that.”



He continued: “But how many people dedicate themselves to say that I want this... look, even people are buying degrees. People are buying Doctorate degrees. People are buying everything. And so, how is our educational system going to work if people do not want to commit themselves to learn the right thing?”



He further bemoaned how young people nowadays have difficulties executing basic tasks that should come easy, because of their qualifications.



“How many people today, even in the universities, excuse me to ask, can even write a CV or application letter correctly?



“Our education system is not working well,” he further stressed.



He said people acquire educational qualifications but are unable to secure jobs because of their inability to do things properly to earn them the spot.



He reiterated that the country’s educational system “is not a matter of free SHS… but your personal ability to learn and get somewhere in life.”





