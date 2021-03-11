General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Focus on how Ghana will benefit from Akufo-Addo’s presidency – Oppong Nkrumah to MPs

MPs are currently debating the 2021 State of the Nation Address

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged Members of Parliament to discuss the state of the nation address delivered by the president thoroughly and find out how the nation can benefit from the Akufo-Addo presidency.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered his first state of the nation address in his second term in office on Tuesday March 9.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is the lawmaker for Ofoase Ayirebi said in series of tweets that “The House has begun unpacking the content of the State of the Nation delivered by President @NAkufoAddo.”



He added “I believe MPs will use the opportunity to highlight how the nation stands to benefit from an Akufo-Addo led presidency, as we recover from the Covid-19 induced setback. Keep safe folks!”



Mr Akufo-Addo told the nation that his government has so far proven that they are the better managers of the economy.



“My government found the resources to cushion the impact of the pandemic because we are good managers of the economy and we are good protectors of the public purse,” he said.



He added that “I want to urge members of the house to lend their voices to the ongoing campaign with regards to the vaccination. “If we are to see the rebirth of our economy, our people must be healthy and not succumb to COVID-19.



“The vaccination campaign is currently ongoing. The target is to vaccinate 20 million and the government is working hard towards that.”