Fmr NPP MP discloses alleged plot to make Bawumia flagbearer after super delegate congress

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso, Josephine Hilda Addoh, has alleged that there is a supposed plot by some leading figures in the party, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to make Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's president candidate after the super delegate congress.



According to her, the alleged plan is that the vice president must win over 90 per cent of the votes in the upcoming super delegate Congress so that the president would get the national council of the party to decide that there is no need for the November 4th national congress, which is meant to elect the party’s candidate for the 2024 election.



Hilda Addoh, who made these remarks in an interview on Abusua FM, on August 3, 2023, added that this supposed plan is why the party's super delegate conference, which is to choose five out of the ten contenders, has become so intense.



“We are hearing that Nana Akufo-Addo is pushing Bawumia to humiliate everybody in the super delegate congress, so they would go and inform the National Council that there is no need for November 4th (the main congress) because one person got over 90 percent in the super delegate congress,” she said in Twi.



“… they would say the party (the national council) should endorse him (Bawumia). But this would be over our dead bodies,” the former Kwadaso legislator added.



She said that supporters of Bawumia know very well that the grassroots of the party, who would be voting in the national congress, would reject him.



“The secret is that Bawumia and his team are afraid of the delegates. They don’t want the grassroots to participate in the elections, they want only the establishment to choose the next candidate but this is not going to happen,” she said.



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held on November 4, 2023, to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



