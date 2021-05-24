Fly to Ghana now and apologize to Asantehene - Sub-chief to Twene Jonas

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Otumfuo's Nkwantakesehene is asking Twene Jonas to apologize to Asantehene



• The US-based social media commentator slammed the Asantehene in a viral social media video posted on Saturday, May 22



• But the sub-chief has advised Twene Jonas to personally deliver his apology and not send delegates to beg on his behalf



Otumfuo's Nkwantakesehene, Nana Boakye Yaw Ababio has entreated social commentator, Twene Jonas to as a matter of urgency fly back to Ghana to render an apology to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over some comments he made against the monarch.



The US-based Ghanaian over the weekend used unprintable words on the Asantehene while talking about galamsey and the inability of some influential persons including chiefs to help curb illegal small scale mining menace.



In a viral video, Jonas accused the Asantehene of being unable to speak truth to power.



He said, "In Ghana, everyone is a thief, they don't speak the truth, including the Asantehene. He couldn't speak the truth but if you observe, he has been listening to me now, hence, he has to speak the truth now."



Reacting to this, Otumfuo's Nkwantakesehene, Nana Boakye Yaw Ababio in a video sighted by GhanaWeb said Twene Jonas should get a loan if he's financially unstable at the moment to fly back to Ghana and apologize to Otumfuo.



He averred that the Ashanti King is sympathetic and would forgive Jonas' 'sins' only he appears before him.



"Wherever he is, if even abroad, he should get a loan (and) fly to Ghana to come and apologize to Asantehene," he said in an interview with Oheneba media.



"Asantehene is sympathetic, he'll forgive him...There's no need for him to pass through anybody to ask for forgiveness," he added in his advise to Twene Jonas.





Ei the matter chop hot oo. Dem start dey curse Twene Jonas for insulting Asantehene. Antoa tins ????pic.twitter.com/fe2dXi7qNe — Don Sarkcess ⚡️???? (@Kwesi_Picasso) May 22, 2021