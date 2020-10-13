General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Floods: Tina Mensah runs to Road Minister for succour

Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, MP, Weija-Gbawe constituency

The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency, Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah has made a passionate appeal to the road minister to help construct roads and dams in her constituency as parts of her area get submerged during downpour.



Gbawe-Zero, Top-Base, Mallam and other neighboring towns within the Weija-Gbawe constituency got flooded after Saturday’s downpour which claimed at least one life, destroyed properties and rendered thousands homeless.



In an interview with Captain Smart during the Anopa Bofuo morning show on Angel102.9FM, Tina Mensah said her constituency needs well-constructed roads and a dam to forestall disaster in the near future.



The MP who is also the Deputy Minister for Health however appealed to the government to award road contracts to well-resourced companies to avoid shoddy works.



“This flood issue has been a result of the establishment of the Westhills Mall in 2011 but at least, there should be a solution. And I will urge my constituents to also avoid building near gutters and also, stop dumping refuse into gutters because these also result in the severe flood,” she remarked.









