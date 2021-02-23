General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Flashback: What Ignatius Annor said when he opened up to Stacy Amoateng 5 years ago

Former Metro TV anchor Ignatius Annor has been in the news after he opened about being gay in an interview Monday.



His admission comes as a shock to Ghanaians as he initially denied these claims adding that he had found Christ.



In an interview with Stacy Amoateng on Restoration TV in 2016, he was asked if he was gay and this was his response;



“I can’t but I have done things before. I have done things before and I didn’t know that the things that I have done, I was being used. But, anytime I had gone to do anything that is wrong or in the process of doing that which is wrong, the Holy Spirit tells me that its wrong so don’t do it. My heart skips bam! bam!! bam!!!, like a force. I have done things before and I have been to places in the past.” Ignatius said.







Five years on, Ignatius Annor who is currently staying abroad has come out to confirm he is gay stating that he was forced to deny it in the past out of fear.



He explained on PM Express on Joy News that, “in the past, I had denied the fact that I was gay. I did that because of the fear of losing my career.



“At the time, I practised Broadcast Journalism in Ghana for a number of years and being on TV and being ousted brought a lot of pain to my life," he added.