Flashback: We’ll soon reap the fruits of our sacrifice - Mahama assures

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama in 2014, while serving as president of the country, expressed hope and optimism in the measures his government had put in place to revamp the economy.



Describing the economic crises the country was facing then as a “short-term” economic challenge, John Mahama said those were as a result of both internal and external factors which had been taken care of by his government’s policies.



While addressing Muslims in the Ashanti Region to mark the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr, he said “We have done this with determination and focus, and I assure you, we will soon reap the fruits of our sacrifice.”



Read the full story originally published on January 31, 2006, on Ghanaweb



President John Dramani Mahama says the “painful but necessary” measures government has put in place to revamp the economy will soon pay dividends.



He said evidence of this will be seen in the latter parts of this year.



President Mahama gave this assurance on Monday, July 28 when he joined Muslims in the Ashanti Region, precisely the Kumasi Central Mosque, to mark this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr.



He underscored this year’s break in Ramadan as a novelty, disclosing that he got the full backing of the National Chief Imam to join the Muslims in the Region to mark the Eid, a departure from the yearly ritual of being at the Black Star Square to do so.



He said given the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and other faiths; Ghana has become a beacon among African countries.



President Mahama observed, though that the “short-term” economic challenges plaguing the country are the cause of internal and external factors that have been taken care of by government policies.



“Our nation’s medium-term prospects remain very bright and positive.”



He acknowledged the recent nationwide demonstration by Organised Labour and the demands made thereof, saying: “As a social democrat, the working people are my natural allies. I, therefore, treat their concerns with all the seriousness they deserve.”



He said he considered last Thursday’s demonstration as an encouragement to rather work harder on matters to do with the country’s economy.



“Your loud and clear message encourages me to continue the work I am doing to pull our country out of the economic challenges in which we find ourselves,” President Mahama said.



He revealed that as president he spends a disproportionate large amount of his time on issues relating to the economy and energy.



“As captain of the ship of state and on the bridge, I can assure you that the tides of recovery will manifest in the latter part of this year for all of us to see.”



“There are calmer waters ahead,” President Mahama emphasised.



He said a meeting he will preside over later this week will see the implementation of measures to restore economic stability.





