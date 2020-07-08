General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Flashback: We joined your kalypo campaign to make you prez but you've worsened our plight - Concerned Drivers

Currently, there is raging agitation by driver unions across the country who are requesting the government to order an increase in transport fares as they claim they can no longer cope with the effects of the COVID-19 social distancing directive, as well as the continued increase in fuel prices and spare parts on their business.



One of such driver unions is the Concerned Drivers Union who over the years have been crying of disappointment in the government of Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo, who they say campaigned strongly for in the 2016 presidential elections.



In 2019, the Concerned Drivers Union whiles expressing disappointment in the presidency of Akufo-Addo said his leadership has handicapped them financially.



Speaking at the time, Chairman of the union, Paa Willie, said despite joining the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 ‘Kalypo’ campaign craze, they have been disappointed by Nana Addo who as it was had not been able to fulfill his campaign promises to them.



Chairman for the Concerned Association of Ghana, Paa Willie, has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo for disappointing drivers.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that drivers across the country are “extremely disappointed” because the current leader has failed to deliver his promises.



According to him, the challenges confronting drivers are unbearable and making the majority of them financially handicapped.



He hinted members of the association will join the ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demo to drum home their frustration and disappointment in the president.



He recounted how drivers campaigned to ensure Nana Addo was elected president and has stressed drivers would equally campaign to get him voted out if he fails to address their concerns.



“We joined the Kalyppo campaign to get Nana Addo elected as president of Ghana but from what we have seen so far, he has disappointed us and as drivers, we feel it was important for us to remind him of the promises they have us in 2020,” he said.



He indicated that drivers have taken inspiration from President Akufo-Addo’s own encouragement of us “to be citizens but not spectators”.



He outlined some of the challenges saying drivers under Akufo-Addo are impoverished contrary to his promise to make life comfortable for them.



He said, drivers, cannot provide for themselves and dependents as he, the man who when seeking for power used to join us in our trotro now enjoys luxury with his wife, children, and family members without considering how his faithful allies are faring.”



He mentioned the “unprecedented Increment in fuel prices” claiming that the prices have shot up astronomically under the current leadership.



He also touched on poor road Infrastructure despite the roadworthy charges they pay as well as the controversial luxury vehicle levy.

