General News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Flashback: Rev Owusu Bempah finally details why he divorced his wives

Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah in 2019 gave Ghanaians a little insight into his three failed marriages.



The controversial preacher while addressing his congregants explained that if the marriage of a pastor fails it doesn’t necessarily establish that the said pastor is not from God.



He described divorce as an accident which could happen to anyone regardless of one’s status in society or position in the country.



He is quoted to have said; “It’s not good for anyone to divorce but divorce is like an accident. No one marries the enemy; it can happen to anybody. It is not right to mock someone who has gone through a divorce.”



“Divorce is not good but there is nowhere in the Bible which suggests that a pastor who goes through a divorce is not from God. There were great men of God who had marital issues and later divorced. Before you criticize a man of God who has divorced his wife, find out the reason behind his decision,” he added.



The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has finally given reasons as to why all his three marriage failed.



The man of God while addressing his congregation explained that if the marriage of a man of God fails, it doesn’t mean the pastor is not from God.



According to Owusu Bempah, divorce is like an accident that can happen to anyone and people should not be ridiculed when they go through such issues.



“It’s not good for anyone to divorce but divorce is like an accident. No one marries the enemy, it can happen to anybody. It is not right to mock someone who has gone through a divorce.



Divorce is not good but there is nowhere in the Bible which suggests that a pastor who goes through a divorce is not from God. There were great men of God who had marital issues and later divorced.



Before you criticize a man of God who has divorced his wife, find out the reason behind his decision”, Owusu Bempah stated.



It was reported that Rev Owusu Bempah’s recent marriage just six months after the wedding ceremony. This happens to be the third marriage of the man of God.





