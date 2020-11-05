General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Flashback: Reinstate Amidu to help fight corruption – Arthur K

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

In 2013, former presidential aspirant, Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy charged President Mahama to reinstate former Attorney General, Martin Amidu if when wants to win the fight against corruption.



Martin Amidu was dismissed by the late John Evans Atta-Mills after he came out with a statement uncovering crimes in the NDC government.



Mr Kennedy in an interview with Radio XYZ said: “If the president wants to fight corruption, he must begin with bringing Mr Amidu back into government and then supporting him so he fights corruption”.



Read the story orginally published in 2013 by XYZ below.



Former Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy says President John Mahama must demonstrate his commitment in fighting corruption by reinstating dismissed former Attorney General Martin Amidu.



Dr. Kennedy told Radio XYZ’s Strict Proof on Monday that: “If the president wants to fight corruption, he must begin with bringing Mr Amidu back into government and then supporting him so he fights corruption”.



Amidu was dismissed by late President John Mills after releasing a statement that alleged “gargantuan fraud” and gross financial crimes against certain people in government.



Outside government, Amidu has been fighting corrupt government officials and other persons who allegedly duped the state of millions of dollars and cedis.



Among the alleged corruption cases he has been pushing in Court are the Ghc51 million Woyome judgment debt saga, involving businessman Alfred Woyome, Austro-Invest and Waterville - a fight he begun in government, which cost him his job - as well as the Isofoton S.A. judgment debt saga amongst others.



He recently, in a statement issued on Monday, accused the Mahama administration of covering up for corrupt criminals in government.



Amidu’s recent accusation comes on the heels of a litany of corruption allegations concerning the Ghc203 million Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) programme, Ghc45 million Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) saga, Ghc 700 million Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) tax evasion scandal involving over 280 private and state organisations as well as the Ghc144 million Subah Info Solutions scandal.



It also follows recent concerns by former Majority Leader, Alban Bagbin, that President John Mahama has been lacklustre in fighting corruption in his government.

