General News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: PPA Boss is clean, Manasseh is rather corrupt, evil – Kennedy Agyapong snarls

Sacked A.B Adjei and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central and NPP stalwart Kennedy Agyapong in August last year jumped to the defence of CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei shortly after the latter was implicated in an investigative piece by ace journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.



Kennedy Agyapong asserted that the PPA boss was while he described Manasseh Azuri Awuni as evil.



Speaking on Boling Point, the outspoken Member of Parliament insisted that calls for the head of Mr Boateng Adjei were much ado about since he knew nothing about the dealings in his private company, Talent Discovery Limited (TDL).



“He is clean and I will say he has not done anything wrong as some of the NPP members are saying calling for his crucifixion. It is rather Manasseh Azuri Awuni who is evil because this is a man, he has been going to take money from,” Mr Agyapong intimated.





Read the story originally published on mynewsgh.com on August 24, 2019.



Controversial lawmaker for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has mounted a spirited defence for his friend, Adjenim Boateng Adjei who has been nabbed in the sale of government contracts to the highest bidders.



Mr. Agyapong who disagrees with the widely held perception the man has denigrated his office as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), insists he is clean but that the journalist, Manasseh Azuri Awuni is evil.



Speaking on Boling Point in Accra last Thursday monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the loudmouth politician will not join in the bandwagon of Ghanaians criticizing the man he says no nothing about the dealings in his private company, Talent Discovery Limited (TDL).



“He is clean and I will say he has not done anything wrong as some of the NPP members are saying calling for his crucifixion. It is rather Manasseh Azuri Awuni who is evil because this is a man he has been going to take money from”, he disclosed.



According to him, the embattled PPA boss was not directly linked to the daily operations of the private company by virtue of his tight schedule in his new capacity.



“How do you accuse a man who is not running the day-to-day affairs of a company he left years ago of conflict of interest and some of you NPP people are hailing corrupt Manasseh for the investigations”, he asked.



A documentary by Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni titled “Contracts for Sale” premiered last Wednesday captured the PPA Boss’ own company under the name Talent Discovery Limited incorporated in June 2017 which has won a number of government contracts through restrictive tendering.



From excerpts of the 46-minute documentary, it also emerged that the company was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a ¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity during undercover investigation.



The Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have confirmed that the contracts being sold by Talent Discovery Limited are authentic contracts that have been awarded to the company. The company has had contracts with the Ghana Water Company (GWCL), Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.