Flashback: Nothing fruitful has come out of Volta Region’s loyalty to the NDC - Rawlings

In the history of Ghana’s politics, the Volta Region has been tagged as the ‘world bank’ of the National Democratic Congress due to the massive support the party gains in the region during any major election in the country.



Presidential and parliamentary candidates of the NDC have on several instances won their seat as a result of the huge number of votes accumulated from the region but according to former President Jerry John Rawlings who doubles as the founder of NDC, the region has “nothing to be proud of” after years of voting for NDC “because they live in poverty coupled with bad road network”.



Mr. Rawlings believed that politicians were only interested in the votes from the electorate rather than the development in the region.



“The Volta Region have faithfully voted for the National Democratic Congress on many occasions but they have nothing to be proud of because they live in poverty coupled with bad road network,” said Mr. Rawlings when a team led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa visited him in May 2018 to announce the death of Mamaga Awusi Sreku II.



The Region, long described as the ‘World Bank’ of the NDC, Mr Rawlings said: “they have nothing to show”.



He bemoaned the failure of the NDC to improve on the road network in the region or work at tackling poverty which is chronic in the region.



According to the founder of the NDC, “the Volta Region have faithfully voted for the National Democratic Congress on many occasions but they have nothing to be proud of because they live in poverty coupled with bad road network.”



Mr Rawlings, who is not known for flattery delivered this message right in the face of one of the Volta Region’s fastest rising political ‘stars’, one whom the former President had cause to once refer to allegedly as one of ‘Babies with sharp teeth’, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Mr Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu had led the chiefs and people of Mepe, to announce to the former President news of the death of Mamaga Awusi Sreku II, a great queen who ruled for over 63 years.



Mr Rawlings described the late queen’s death as a big loss to the nation, but losing sight of the opportunity to pass some comments on the alleged neglect of the region.



Mr Ablakwa said pre-burial rites would start on Friday, August 17, with interment on Saturday, August 18, at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Mepe and thanksgiving service on August 19 in the same church, inviting the former President.



Togbe Afede agrees with Rawlings



Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli then President of Volta Region House of Chiefs, in the run up to the 2016 election wrote an op-ed in the daily graphic in which he accused the National Democratic Congress of not showing interest in developmental issues that affect the people in the region.



He said the “the Volta Region is not like a wife whose husband only comes to her when he is hungry”, readers of MyNewsGh.com may refer.



The renowned paramount chief is particularly incensed by the continuous tagging of the Volta Region as the ‘World Bank’ of the NDC, saying the party is only interested in the votes of the electorate, and not the development of the Region.



“I have tried severally to engage political heads from the local level to the regional to discuss development in our areas but unsuccessful. I personally called and sent text messages but they were not honoured. Many other chiefs in the Region complained of same and you call us your world bank just for votes. If you don’t meet the chiefs and deliberate on development issues then it means you are representing yourself in government and not the people,” Togbe Afede XIV was quoted by the Ghana News Agency to have said.



Togbe Afede poured out his lamentations when Volta Regional Executive and Election Taskforce paid a courtesy call to introduce themselves to him in September 2016.



Ironically, the NDC is due to elect its flagbearer in September 2018, two years after those words were uttered.



During the 2016 elections, many Ewes refused to turn up to vote affecting the votes then incumbent Mahama got in the region, thereby losing the main elections and going to opposition historically as the first incumbent to be humiliated at the polls.



Many attribute the apathy in the region to Mr Rawlings’ refusal or inability to openly campaign for the party he supposedly founded.





