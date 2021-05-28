Flashback: Nothing can stop Bawumia from becoming next president after Nana Addo - Owusu Bempah

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two years ago in 2019, Founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah predicted that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will succeed his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Read the full article as first published by peacefmonline below:





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's first term in office will end in 2020 with a possible second term till 2024.



But, even before the New Patriotic Party [NPP] will decide on who to succeed President Akufo-Addo – controversial prophet and the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah says vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be the heir to the presidency.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Rev Owusu Bempah predicted a massive win for President Nana Addo ahead of the 2020 elections.



He was emphatic that, “Nothing can stop Bawumia from becoming the next President after Nana Addo, it is written.”