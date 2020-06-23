Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Flashback: NDC must stay in opposition for 16 years – Kweku Baako

In May 2017, veteran journalist and the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako vowed to work within his power to ensure that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stays in opposition.



According to Mr Baako, the NDC should stay in opposition for a number of years to restructure their party after their defeat in the 2016 general elections.



“NDC must stay in opposition for 16 years; its therapy and they need it. I will work against the NDC coming back to power,” he stated on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.



He also predicted that the NDC will lose the December 7, 2020, general elections regardless of the candidate they bring.



Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide has vowed to work tirelessly to keep the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in opposition.



According to Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. the political party which performed abysmally in the 2016 general elections needs to stay in opposition to restructure the NDC.



“NDC must stay in opposition for 16 years; its therapy and they need it” he stated on Peace FM’s morning show Kokrokoo Wednesday.



Kweku Baako made the comment while discussing the rush for the flagbearership slot by some leading members of the NDC even before former President John Mahama declares his intention to contest.



Former Majority leader and current 2nd deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, retired Rector of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Joshua Alabi, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah; former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho and former National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) CEO, Sylvester Mensah and Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu are said to be busily setting up offices and crisscrossing the country to shore up their support bases ahead of the crucial NDC congress, likely coming off next year.



But Kweku Baako maintains that their struggle will be an exercise in futility should former President Mahama decides to run.



He indicated that anyone the NDC chooses will campaign based on the track-record of Mr Mahama thus remains the party’s sure bet.



This notwithstanding, the veteran journalist said the NDC will still lose the 2020 general elections irrespective of the candidate they bring.



Kweku Baako said, “I will work against the NDC coming back to power”.

