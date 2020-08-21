Flashback: My wife advised me to fight NPP till I die – A-Plus

General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A-Plus, revealed in 2019 that his relentless attacks on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was the result of his wife’s counsel.



The musician who campaigned for the NPP in the run up to the 2016 election in an unexpected turn of events has now become a thorn the party’s flesh.



In an interview on Neat FM, A-Plus who expressed his regrets for cheering the NPP to power said he has decided to hold on to his wife’s advice to do what is right for the ordinary Ghanaian.



He is quoted to have said in the interview “My wife woke me up at dawn and advised me not to allow myself to be used by the NPP but rather make sure I fight them until I die. She told if I don’t know and I give in to them my name will be gone with the wind…”



“…Whatever I’ve set out to achieve will be in vain. She said both the NPP and NDC want to force me to stop my crusade for a better Ghana so that they can go on enjoying the ill-gotten wealth in power. So I should fight them till my last breath,” A-Plus added.



