Flashback: My ‘highly qualified’ sons topped SSNIT, NCA interviews – Osafo-Maafo

In November 2019, then-Senior Minister Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo came to the defense of his two sons, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo-Maafo for taking over positions in government agencies at a time when he argued that the payroll was choked.



Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo was appointed as the Deputy Director-General in-charge of Investment & Development at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) while Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo-Maafo was appointed a Deputy Director, in-charge of Cyber Security at the National Communications Authority (NCA).



Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo who was defending the appointments of his sons in reaction to NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi's accusations that he had placed his two sons at strategic places in two-state enterprises said that they (his sons) were appointed because they topped the interviews conducted by the NCA and SSNIT respectively.



Senior Minister Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo has come to the defense of his two sons, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo-Maafo for taking over positions in government agencies at a time their father said the system was choked. He argues that the two ‘qualified boys’ aced the interviews they attended, MyNewsGH.com reports.



According to him, his sons are occupying their positions by merit and not because of his stature and status in government.



The opposition NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi has accused Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo of placing his two sons at strategic places in two-state enterprises. He said the two Osafo-Maafo boys are occupying ‘strategic’ positions newly created for their sake.



Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo is Deputy Director-General in-charge of Investment & Development at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo-Maafo is Deputy Director, in-charge of Cyber Security at the National Communications Authority (NCA), all in 2017.



“My sons are overqualified for the offices they are occupying at the moment. One of them was one time the only black Director of the HSBC Bank at the age of about 35 years, he was actually poached to come and do the work here and not just because he’s my child. He made first-class twice in Michigan in the US, he was given a job, he later said he was fed up with staying in America and so came back home to Ghana. He lectured at Ashasi University and you can ask Ashasi for his performance,” the father defended.



“…They advertised for the job at NCA and I think he topped the interview. No one should suffer because he’s the child of Osafo-Maafo, if the person is good, he’s good. Why should it be a disadvantage to be an Osafo-Maafo.” he added.



“Kofi had returned home abroad after schooling and was looking for a job prior to his appointment at SSNIT, Kwadwo, until the advent of the Akufo-Addo government, was working as a Computer Science Lecturer at the Ashesi University College”, he insisted.





