Flashback: Men of God are more powerful than president, judges - Badu Kobi

The founder and general overseer of the Glorious Wave Ministries, Prophet Badu Kobi, has said men of God are more powerful than the President of the Republic of Ghana, Supreme Court judges and other state officials.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, the controversial man of God said, Ghanaians do not respect anointed men of God despite their anointing.



According to him, men of God have the power to proclaim good or evil on people but because people lack understanding, they denigrate God’s anointed.



He said, it will get to a time people who speak evil and denigrate men of God, will suffer the consequences.



"It will get to a time people who insult men of God will suffer the consequence. It will get to a time, you will not go scot-free after insulting a man of God," he stated.



Prophet Badu Kobi said, people shiver when they appear before judges and state officials yet they fail to acknowledge men of God because they lack the understanding of the working of spiritual matters.



He charged men of God not to rely on their anointing but seek knowledge, study the word so they will have more understanding of how God works and the power they [men of God] have.



“Men of God who are truly called by God are given protection and when people rise against them, he [God] fights on their behalf,” he said.





