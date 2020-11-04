Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: Mahama will shame his critics – Allotey Jacobs

Suspended NDC member, Allotey Jacobs

In 2014, the then aspiring Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs stated categorically that his party flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama will fulfil all promises he made to Ghanaians to shame naysayers.



His comments followed a backlash on the NDC government for not living up to standards.



The people, including chiefs, accused government of abandoning them as well as ignoring developmental projects expected to be completed in their towns and regions.



Read the story orginally published in 2014 by Peace FM below.



Aspiring Central Region Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said President John Dramani Mahama will surely fulfill all the promises he has made in due time.



He described as “unfortunate” for others, including chiefs, to think the president has turned a deaf ear to their plight after he promised them some years back.



Some chiefs over the weekend criticized the president over his numerous unfulfilled promises.



Chief of Anloga, Awormefia Torgbui Sri III, as well as the Aburi paramount chief, Otobour Djan Kwasi II, were both furious that the President had taken them for granted with his unfulfilled promises, telling him publicly that they are tired of his “fake” promises.



Both chiefs complained bitterly about the dilapidated abandoned roads leading to their township as a well some deserted developmental projects.



But speaking on Adom FM, the NDC “Educated Fisherman” assured Ghanaians that, the president will do whatever it takes to execute the projects he has promised.



“President John Dramani Mahama will fulfill his promises to shame his critics,” he said.



He noted that all projects ongoing and promised will not be abandoned by the current administration.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.