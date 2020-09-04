General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: Mahama’s E-blocks were built in bushes for good reason - Prof Opoku Agyemang

Former Education Minister, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Read the full story originally published on September 4, 2019, on Ghanaweb



Former Minister for Education, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has explained the factors that led the erstwhile John Mahama administration to site some of its Community Day Senior High Schools, popular known as the E- Blocks in what has largely been described and accepted as “the bush”, MyNewsGh.com reports.



The Community Day Senior High Schools initiative, which was rolled out by the previous administration to bridge the education gap between the rural and urban areas by building some 200 new facilities across the country has been highly criticized by functionaries of this government and a sizeable portion of society, for where they were sited.



Some have even argued that some of the facilities have still not been put to use or completed because they are far away from town, thereby making it inaccessible to students and other stakeholders.



But Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the minister who superintended over the implementation of the initiative has explained that the schools were sited in the bushes for good reasons; she spoke in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



She has explained that some of the factors that motivated the choice of bushy areas to build the schools included “quietness”, so that students could actually study away from the chaos and noise of town.



Another factor too, she said was to make the places where the schools are sited to open up for other developmental projects in the future.





