Flashback: Kennedy Agyapong declared wanted by Dubai Police

General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Dubai-based Ghanaian businessman by name Kennedy Agyapong in 2016 was declared wanted by the Dubai Police for defrauding a Maid Services Agency in the Arab country.



The Director of Finance at the Foreign Affairs Minister, Bismarck Amoako, made this known during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) briefing.



He revealed that the Ghanaian mission in Dubai had to pay an amount of AED 2,075.00 on behalf of the two stranded Ghanaians who were brought to the country by Kennedy Agyapong.



“The man cannot be traced in Dubai, unfortunately. But the general thing is that we do have these incidents every now and then where the missions are called upon to discharge its duties since they are Ghanaian citizens but in this case if you look at the outstanding balance, it is US$ 292. We’ve searched the whole of Dubai and can’t find him to come and refund that amount,” said Mr. Amoako.



Read the full story originally published on August 14, 2018 on GhanaWeb



A Dubai-based Ghanaian businessman, Kennedy Agyapong has taken to his heels and is nowhere to be found after being declared wanted by the Dubai Police.



Mr. Agyapong, Kasapafonline.com understands, has defrauded a Maid Services Agency in Dubai and is being wanted by the security agency to refund the money.



According to the 2016 Auditor-General’s report, Kennedy Agyapong, a brother of two stranded Ghanaian ladies brought the ladies to be sold as maids after recruiting them from Ghana to the United Arab Emirates to serve as house maids.



When his nefarious activities were discovered by the Dubai Police, Mr. Agyapong took to his heels, leaving the burden on the Ghanaian mission in Dubai to refund the money to the Maid Services Agency.



Briefing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over the issue, Director of Finance at the Foreign Affairs Minister, Bismarck Amoako, said the activities of Kennedy Agyapong were brought to the attention of the mission and demanded a refund to the maid service agency.



The mission, he noted, had to make payments to the tune of AED 2,075.00 on behalf of the two stranded Ghanaians.



However, when Mr. Kennedy Agyapong was contacted, he refunded only AED1,000 on April 1, 2016, leaving a balance of AED1,075 which is still outstanding.



Mr. Agyapong, according to the Director of Finance, cannot be traced for the remaining amount.



“The man cannot be traced in Dubai, unfortunately. But the general thing is that we do have these incidents every now and then where the missions are called upon to discharge its duties since they are Ghanaian citizens but in this case if you look at the outstanding balance, it is US$ 292. We’ve searched the whole of Dubai and can’t find him to come and refund that amount”, he noted.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.