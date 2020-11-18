Flashback: 'Insubordinate' Martin Amidu rightly suited for the job – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Following the appointment of Mr. Martin Amidu as the first Special Prosecutor in Ghana, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in 2018 tipped him to succeed in his office.



John Asiedu Nektia who was a former colleague to Martin Amidu in the NDC stated the posture of the former Attorney General towards corruption will make him perform as the Special Prosecutor.



He said that Martin Amidu was someone who does not compromise on the fight against corruption.



Read the full story originally published on January, 13, 2018, on Ghanaweb



It is often said that a negative attitude is often a surety for the downfall of a person who wants to distinguish him/herself in their career.



But it seems that may not be the case of the nominee for the first Special Prosecutor in office, Martin Alamisi Amidu. According to a former colleague and General Secretary of the opposition NDC, his posture will rather arm him to do an excellent job as the Special Prosecutor if confirmed by Parliament.



Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia who has come to admire the former Attorney General’s disposition noted he believes Mr. Amidu will do a great job.



“If you come to look at the pedigree of Mr. Martin Amidu, I have no doubt at all about his competence and his courage to perform. I came to work with honourable Martin Amidu for the first time when we came to the Consultative Assembly in 1991 several years ago and that is where I knew at close range… He’s been somebody who does not compromise on his positions. If he believes in a position, he believes in it, no matter what happens he’ll pursue what he believes in whether he’s right or wrong he’ll still pursue in what he believes in”, Mr. Asiedu Nketia stated.



Citing an incident within the party which led to Mr. Amidu leaving office as a core reason of incompetency by some individuals, the highly respected member of the NDC indicated that the trait would rather work in favor of the Special Prosecutor nominee.



“... he was specifically accused of not taking instruction from the President and politically, a minister when he refuses to take instructions from the President, he must leave because he exists at the pleasure of the President. Now in the case of the Attorney General we all want somebody who will not take instructions from the appointing authority. So if we have somebody with that trait and will pursue his convictions instead of taking instructions which he considers to be wrongful then he’s better placed to be the Special Prosecutor.” He further noted.



President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 11, 2018, announced the nomination of Mr. Amidu as the first Independent Special Prosecutor in the annals of Ghana.





